Conor Sheary will not be heading to free agency.

Washington Capitals general manager Brian MacLellan announced on Wednesday that his team had re-signed the forward to a two-year, $3 million deal.

The 28-year-old Sheary is in his first season with the team, currently playing on a one-year, $735,000 deal.

In 40 games with the Caps, Sheary has 11 goals and eight assists.

This is the Winchester, MA native's sixth National Hockey League campaign.

Sheary has appeared in 365 career games with the Caps, Buffalo Sabres and two stints with the Pittsburgh Penguins, scoring 83 goals and adding 86 assists.

Sheary won Stanley Cups in 2016 and 2017 with the Pens.