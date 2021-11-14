The Washington Capitals have re-signed forward Nic Dowd to a three-year contract worth $3.9 million, the team announced on Sunday

Dowd, 31, has one goal in nine games this season and leads the Capitals in faceoff percentage (56.4) among players who have taken 100 faceoffs or more.

The eight-year veteran recorded 15 points last season, including a career-high 11 goals.

Dowd joined the Capitals prior to the 2018-19 season as an unrestricted free agent.