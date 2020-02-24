Cheveldayoff: 'You don't want to make a trade just for the sake of making a trade'

The Washington Capitals are sending defenceman Christian Djoos to the Anaheim Ducks in return for Daniel Sprong according to TSN's Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli.

Djoos has only skated in two games at the NHL level this season but has five goals and 27 assists in 42 games at the AHL level with the Hershey Bears.

Sprong has one goal and one assist in eight NHL games this season for the Ducks.