The Washington Capitals have signed defenceman Brenden Dillon to a four-year contract worth an average annual value of $3.9 million, the team announced on Tuesday.

DILLY STAYING IN THE DISTRICT!! ✍️



The 29-year-old Dillon scored one goal and 13 assists in 69 games last season. The Capitals acquired Dillon from the San Jose Sharks in February in exchange for conditional draft picks.

Dillon was set to become an unrestricted free agent on Friday. He was coming off a five-year deal that paid him an average annual value of $3.27 million