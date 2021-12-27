Lundqvist to sit out season with heart condition

The Washington Capitals have signed veteran goaltender Craig Anderson to a professional try-out agreement.

In 2019-20, Anderson registered a 3.25 GAA and .902 save percentage with an 11-17-2 record in 34 games with the Ottawa Senators.

The 39-year-old has had stints with the Chicago Blackhawks, Florida Panthers, Colorado Avalanche and Senators. He won the Bill Masterton Trophy in 2016-17.

In 648 career NHL games, Anderson has a .913 save percentage and 2.84 GAA.

On Dec. 17, Capitals goaltender Henrik Lundqvist announced he would be sitting out the 2020-21 season due to a heart condition after signing with Washington as a free agent in October.