The Washington Capitals announced the signing of Zach Fucale on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old goaltender agreed to a one-year, two-way deal worth $750,000/$75,000.

A native of Laval, Que., Fucale spent last season with the ECHL's Orlando Solar Bears. In 24 games, he was 10-8-4 with a goals against average of 2.36 and a .928 save percentage. He also made a single appearance last season for the American Hockey League's Syracuse Crunch.

Taken with the 36th overall selection of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft by the Montreal Canadiens out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League's Halifax Mooseheads, Fucale heads into his sixth pro season, having also spent time with the AHL's St. John's IceCaps, Laval Rocket and Chicago Wolves, as well as the ECHL's Brampton Beast and Fort Wayne Komets.

Internationally, Fucale represented Canada on a number of occasions. At the junior level, Fucale helped backstop Canada to gold at the 2012 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament and at the 2015 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Toronto. Fucale also helped Canada capture gold at a pair of Spengler Cups in 2016 and 2019.