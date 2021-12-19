Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will be unavailable for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced.

Oshie, 34, has four goals and seven assists in 14 games this season. He joins Nicklas Backstrom, Garnet Hathaway, and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the protocols.

The Carolina Hurricanes have placed forward Stefan Noesen in the COVID protocols, the team announced on Sunday.