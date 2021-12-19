Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie will be unavailable for tonight's game against the Los Angeles Kings due to the NHL's COVID protocol, the team announced.

#Caps forward TJ Oshie is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) December 19, 2021

Oshie, 34, has four goals and seven assists in 14 games this season. He joins Nicklas Backstrom, Garnet Hathaway, and Evgeny Kuznetsov in the protocols.