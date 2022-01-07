13h ago
Capitals place Oshie, Backstrom on injured reserve
The Washington Capitals announced Friday that forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom have been placed on injured reserve.
TSN.ca Staff
The placement on injured reserve is retroactive for both Oshie and Backstrom.
As reported by Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, both have been out of the lineup since Dec. 31 and practiced for the first time all week on Thursday.
The pair would be eligible to play Saturday in Minnesota, however Oshie and Backstrom did not travel with the team on a two-game road trip.
Oshie, 35, has four goals and eight assists in 16 games in 2021. Backstrom, 34, has three assists in three games.