The Washington Capitals announced Friday that forwards T.J. Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom have been placed on injured reserve.

#Caps re-assign Michal Kempny to the taxi squad, place TJ Oshie and Nicklas Backstrom on Injured Reserve and Dennis Cholowski and Martin Fehervary on the active roster. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 7, 2022

The placement on injured reserve is retroactive for both Oshie and Backstrom.

As reported by Samantha Pell of The Washington Post, both have been out of the lineup since Dec. 31 and practiced for the first time all week on Thursday.

Neither T.J. Oshie nor Nicklas Backstrom traveled with the Capitals for their two-game road trip. (Tonight @ STL, Sat @ MIN).



Both practiced for the first time all week yesterday (non-covid illness). Their last game was Dec. 31 in Detroit. They both missed Sunday vs NJ. https://t.co/XhlYCAnUK5 — Samantha Pell (@SamanthaJPell) January 7, 2022

The pair would be eligible to play Saturday in Minnesota, however Oshie and Backstrom did not travel with the team on a two-game road trip.

Oshie, 35, has four goals and eight assists in 16 games in 2021. Backstrom, 34, has three assists in three games.