The Washington Capitals are pushing to re-sign trade deadline pickup Carl Hagelin, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

The Capitals saved $3.4 million on next year's cap Friday when they traded Matt Niskanen to the Philadelphia Flyers for Radko Gudas.

Caps are still trying to re-sign trade deadline pickup and pending UFA Carl Hagelin so yet another reason for the cap space clearing. They've got a bunch of expiring deals. Needed more flexibility — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 14, 2019

Hagelin is coming off a four-year, $16 million contract signed with the Anaheim Ducks in 2015. He was traded from the Pittsburgh Penguins to the Los Angeles Kings this season and then flipped to the Capitals ahead of the deadline.

The 30-year-old he scored five goals and posted 19 points in 58 games between the three teams. He added one assist in seven playoff games with the Capitals.

Following their trade on Friday, the Capitals are expected to have $13.8 million (based on a projected $83 million salary cap) in cap space this summer with five restricted free agents on their roster.