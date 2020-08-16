What does Siverand's release reveal to the rest of the league?

Washington Football Team quarterback Alex Smith has been activated off the physically unable to perform list and is cleared for football activities.

In November 2018, Smith broke the tibia and fibula in his right leg in a game against the Houston Texans. Smith required 17 surgeries because of an infection.

The 36-year-old has started 161 games over 13 years and thrown 193 touchdowns and 101 interceptions. The No. 1 pick in the 2005 NFL draft, he spent spent seven seasons with San Francisco before being traded to Kansas City. He was dealt to Washington in the 2018 offseason.

Washington currently has quarterbacks Dwayne Haskins and Kyle Allen on the roster. Haskins was taken with the 15th overall pick at the 2019 NFL draft while Allen was acquired on March 24 in exchange for a 2020 fifth-round pick.