24m ago
WFT franchise tags OG Scherff again
The Washington Football Team has used their franchise tag on offensive guard Brandon Scherff again, the team announced Monday.
TSN.ca Staff
Chase Young's mom loves the new car from her son
VIDEO SIGN OUT
The Washington Football Team has used their franchise tag on offensive guard Brandon Scherff again, the team announced Monday.
NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Washington still hopes to sign Scherff to a long-term deal and right now the 29-year-old is schedled to make more than $18 million in 2021.
Scherff has spent his entire NFL career in Washington after the team selected him fifth overall in 2015. Scherff is a four-time Pro Bowler and one-time All-Pro.