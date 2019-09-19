3h ago
Delle Donne named WNBA MVP
Elena Delle Donne is the WNBA's best again. The 30-year-old Washington Mystics forward was named league Most Valuable Player for the second time in her career on Thursday.
TSN.ca Staff
"I am extremely proud of this honor," Delle Donne said in a statement. "But we still have work ahead of us and we’re all focused playing our hardest to bring a championship to Washington."
A product of Delaware, Delle Donne averaged 19.5 points on .515 shooting, 8.3 boards and 2.3 assists in 31 games this season over 29.1 minutes a night.
Now in her third season with the Mystics, Delle Donne was the 2015 WNBA MVP as a member of the Chicago Stars.
A six-time All-Star, Delle Donne's Mystics rallied past the Las Vegas Aces, 97-95, to claim Game 1 of their semi-final series on Tuesday. Delle Donne was a perfect 3-for-3 from the line to establish a new WNBA playoff record for consecutive free-throws.
Game 2 between the two teams is set for Thursday night in Washington.