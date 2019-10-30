Gomes to start in place of Suzuki in Game 7

Max Scherzer will be on the hill in Game 7 of the World Series for the Washington Nationals, but he won't have his preferred catcher with him.

The Nationals unveiled a lineup late on Wednesday afternoon with Yan Gomes behind the plate and not Kurt Suzuki.

Gomes, 32, caught Scherzer in 12 games this season. Scherzer posted an earned run average of 4.09 and hitters had an OPS of .713 against him with Gomes versus a 2.08 ERA/.578 OPS in 16 starts with Suzuki.

In four World Series at-bats, Gomes has three hits.

Scherzer will be opposed by Zack Greinke.