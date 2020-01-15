Perhaps free agent infielder Ryan Zimmerman is considering a career change.

Zimmerman, who has spent his entire 15-year MLB career in Washington with the Nationals, dressed as a goaltender and joined the Washington Capitals for practice on Wednesday. .

"I'm Ryan Zimmerman, professional baseball player, and I'm about to attempt to play goalie against some of the best hockey players in the world," Zimmerman said before the skate in a video posted by the Capitals. "I'm terrified to death right now, have no idea what to expect and hopefully I don't die."

Ryan Zimmerman. World Series Champion. Future...goalie? pic.twitter.com/lzDsidVcLY — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 15, 2020

Once on the ice, Zimmerman faced one-timers from Alex Ovechkin and received an ovation from Capitals players for stopping an Ovechkin slapshot fired from the blueline. He then took on Capitals skaters in a shootout.

Shootout practice on Zim! pic.twitter.com/26H1HPjtQ6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 15, 2020

After the session though, Zimmerman put any rumours of a move to the ice to bed.

"What a great experience," Zimmerman said. "It's terrifying, but fun. Glad I did it, I'll never do it again."

The 35-year-old hit for a .257 average last season with six home runs and 27 RBI in 52 games. He's dressed in 1,689 games over his MLB career, hitting .279 with 270 home runs and 1,015 RBI.

Zimmerman won his first World Series title this past fall.