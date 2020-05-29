Even though the NBA has been on pause since March 11 due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it hasn't kept Bradley Beal's name out of the trade rumour mill.

The New York Daily News reported last week that the Brooklyn Nets have had "internal discussions" in regards to the possibility of pursuing the Washington Wizards guard.

Beal, 26, signed a two-year, $72 million extension with the Wizards in October but is no stranger to hearing his name floated about in trade rumours.

"It's not the first time I've heard this kind of talk,'' Beal told ESPN. "It's interesting. To me, I look at it as a sign of respect, that I've been doing good things, and guys want to play with me.

"That's an unbelievable feeling. When you hear that Kyrie (Irving) and KD (Kevin Durant) want you, sh--, that's amazing. At the same time, you don't know how much there is to it, or how easy it would be to do. And I've put down roots in D.C. I've dedicated myself to this town, this community. I love it here, and it would feel great to know I could grind out winning here instead of jumping to another team."

This season, Beal is averaging a career-high 30.5 points per game and 6.1 assists. However, the Wizards sat just outside of the playoff picture at ninth in the Eastern conference at the time of the pandemic pause.

Beal also expressed the desire to play with Wizards teammate John Wall again. Wall has not played since December 2018 after a left heel injury that required surgery. He later developed an infection to a surgical incision and ruptured his Achilles tendon in a separate accident. Beal said that Wall had starting practising with the team again prior to the pandemic.

"My biggest thing right now is that I want to play with John (Wall) again,'' Beal said. "I want to see him get back to that level where I know he can be, especially since my game has grown so much (while he's been out). What can we accomplish together? I'm so happy he's healthy, working his tail off.''