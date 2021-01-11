The Washington Wizards will be without the services of point guard Russell Westbrook for the next week with a left quad injury, the team announced on Monday.

Injury update: Russell Westbrook is expected to miss the next week of play with a left quadriceps injury, suffered due to repeated contact to the area since the beginning of the season.



He will be re-evaluated at the end of the week. pic.twitter.com/VM8E1GJ3Dm — Washington Wizards (@WashWizards) January 11, 2021

The clubs says the 32-year-old Westbrook incurred the injury through "repeated contact to the area" since the season began.

In his first campaign with the Wizards since an offseason trade from the Houston Rockets, Westbrook has appeared in seven of the team's 10 games thus far.

The nine-time All-Star is averaging 19.3 points on a career-low .378 shooting, 11.3 assists and 9.7 boards over 37.1 minutes a night.

Washington is set for four games this week. The Wizards take on the Phoenix Suns later on Monday, the Utah Jazz on Wednesday, the Detroit Pistons on Friday and the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday.

The news of Westbrook's injury comes only a day after the diagnosis of a torn ACL for centre Thomas Bryant that will end his season.