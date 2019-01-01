UEFA EURO 2020: Final Draw Now on TSN4 and TSN5

NCAA Football: (3) Clemson vs. South Carolina Now on TSN2

NCAA Football: (12) Wisconsin vs. (8) Minnesota Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN2

Home Hardware Canada Cup: Men's Semifinal - Epping vs. Bottcher Today at 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3