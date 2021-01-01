Scotties Tournament of Hearts - Galusha vs. Einarson Now on TSN1 and TSN3

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 8 - Anderson vs. Jones Today at 3:30PM ET / 12:30PM PT on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN5

Molson Canadian Leafs Hockey: Flames vs. Maple Leafs Available to viewers in the Maple Leafs region Tonight at 7PM ET on TSN4

NCAA Basketball Tonight at 7PM ET / 4PM PT on TSN2