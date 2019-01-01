Canadian Tire Senators Hockey: Rangers vs. Senators Available to viewers in the Senators region Now on TSN5

NCAA Basketball – 2K Empire Classic: Final - Duke vs. Georgetown Now on TSN2

NCAA Hockey: (15) Wisconsin vs. Minnesota Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App

NBA on TSN: Lakers vs. Thunder Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN.ca/TSN App