Tennis on TSN

Wimbledon: Day 6 Now on TSN2 and TSN3

Wimbledon: Round of 16 Mon 6:30AM ET / 3:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

Wimbledon: Ladies' Quarterfinals Tue 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5

Wimbledon: Gentlemen's Quarterfinals Wed 8AM ET / 5AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, and TSN5