Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 14 - MB (Jones) vs. PE (Birt) Now on TSN1, TSN3 and TSN4

Tangerine Raptors Basketball: Raptors vs. Heat Tonight at 7:30PM ET / 4:30PM PT on TSN4 and TSN5

AEW Dynamite Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

Scotties Tournament of Hearts: Draw 15 Tonight at 8:30PM ET / 5:30PM PT on TSN1 and TSN3