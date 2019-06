Andre Iguodala beats the shot-clock and is up to 20 PTS for the @warriors #NBAFinals #StrengthInNumbers 88… https://t.co/HT1Z7CW0ID

Lead changes in Games 3, 4 and 5 combined: 15. Lead changes through 3 quarters of a highly competitive and very fun… https://t.co/Mdr2Lc3pQm