NCAA Football - Rose Bowl: (9) Washington vs. (6) Ohio State Now on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NBA on TSN: Pistons vs. Bucks Tonight at 8PM ET / 5PM PT on TSN2

NCAA Football - Sugar Bowl: (15) Texas vs. (5) Georgia Tonight at 8:50PM ET / 5:50PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

NBA on TSN: 76ers vs. Clippers Tonight at 10:30PM ET / 7:30PM PT on TSN2