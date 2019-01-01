2019 World Juniors: Quarterfinal - Slovakia vs. Russia Now on TSN3 and TSN5

Premier League: Manchester City vs. Liverpool Thu 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

Habs on TSN: Canucks vs. Canadiens Available to viewers in the Canadiens region Thu 7:30PM ET / 8:30PM AT on TSN2

2019 World Juniors: Semifinal Fri 4PM ET / 1PM PT on TSN1, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5