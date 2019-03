NCAA Basketball - SEC Tournament – Semifinal: Florida vs. (22) Auburn Now on TSN4

ATP 1000: Indian Wells - Semifinals Today at 1:45PM ET / 10:45AM PT on TSN2

PGA Tour: The Players Championship - Third Round Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN3 and CTV Two

World Women's Curling Championship: Korea vs. Canada Today at 2:30PM ET / 11:30AM PT on TSN5