Premier League: Liverpool vs. Manchester United Now on TSN3, TSN4 and TSN5

PNC Father/Son Challenge: Final Round Today at 3PM ET / NOON PT on TSN2

NFL on TSN: Titans vs. Giants Today at 1PM ET / 10AM PT on TSN1, TSN4 and TSN5

World Junior A Challenge: Bronze Medal Game Today at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on TSN3