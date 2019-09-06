Watch the US Open final Saturday at 4pm ET on TSN 4/5

It all comes down to this.

Mississauga's Bianca Andreescu, Canada's first US Open finalist, will square off against tennis legend Serena Williams at historic Arthur Ashe Stadium Saturday afternoon in the final Grand Slam of the season and you can watch all the action exclusively on TSN.

Here's how you can watch the US Open final:

ENCORE PRESENTATION OF THE WOMEN’S SEMI-FINAL: TSN4, the TSN App and TSN Direct at 1pm ET/10am PT

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) [15] vs. Belinda Bencic (SUI) [13]

WOMEN’S FINAL PREVIEW SHOW: TSN4, TSN App and TSN Direct at 3:30pm ET/12:30pm PT

with Mark Roe live from Flushing Meadows, NY

2019 WOMEN’S FINAL: TSN 4/5 at 4pm ET/1pm PT

Bianca Andreescu (CAN) [15] vs. Serena Williams (USA) [8]