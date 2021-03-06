CALGARY — It was a triumphant return to the 2021 Tim Hortons Brier for Wayne Middaugh.

With Glenn Howard ailing, Middaugh led Howard's Wildcard 3 team to a 9-5 win over Gregory Skauge of Northwest Territories in the opening game of the tournament for both rinks Saturday. Middaugh originally joined Howard's rink last month as a fifth but was forced into action after Howard suffered broken ribs in a snowmobile accident.

A broken leg derailed Middaugh’s competitive playing career in January 2016 when he was Howard’s vice at the time. Middaugh was on crutches at the Brier that season to help the team from the coaching bench and last actively played in the Canadian men's curling championship in 2013.

"It's awesome, it's unbelievable," Middaugh said. "You play your whole life as a kid to get to play in the Brier and here I am.

"I don't know how I got here but here I am."

Howard said while he remains on the mend, he's very thankful his injuries weren't worse.

"I'm feeling great," he said. "I'm very fortunate.

"I had a pretty serious accident and I'm here, I'm breathing and standing. Obviously I'm not curling, which is completely fine, I'm at peace with that. Just the fact I'm OK is crucial."

A Canadian Curling Hall of Famer, Middaugh has won Brier and world gold medals at three different positions. He and Howard won a world title together in 2012 with a different lineup.

"To have my buddy Wayne out here, his career was cut short a little bit five years ago," Howard said. "It's so cool.

"I think I was more excited about him coming out to play than he was. I'm really, really happy for him to be out here playing and obviously thankful for him to come into our team. When this happened and it looked like I wasn't going to be able to play all four of us said, 'Wayne Middaugh is our guy,' and it was just a matter of him saying, 'Yes,' and he quickly said, 'Yes,' and he's in game shape, believe me."

On Saturday, the Wildcard 3 team cemented its win with three in the ninth end.

In other action, New Brunswick's James Grattan defeated Mike McEwen (Wildcard 1) 6-3, Northern Ontario's Brad Jacobs got past Yukon's Dustin Mikkelsen 11-3 in eight ends and Manitoba's Jason Gunnlaugson edged Alberta's Brendan Bottcher 5-4.

Two more draws were scheduled for later Saturday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 6, 2021.