Wayne Rooney says he turned down the chance to interview for Everton's managerial vacancy.

The former Toffees striker and current Derby County boss came up in the Everton academy and spent three seasons over two stints at Goodison Park as a player.

"Everton approached my agent and asked me to interview for the job, but I turned them down," Rooney said on Friday. "It was a difficult decision. I believe I will be a Premier League manager and that I am ready for that 100 per cent."

The 36-year-old Liverpool native is in a relegation fight in the Championship. The Rams were hit with a 21-point deduction in September after the club went into administration. The Rams currently sit 23rd in the table, eight points back of Reading and safety.

Everton has been without a manager since the firing of Rafael Benitez on Jan. 16. The club's approach for former Porto, Fenerbahce and Olympiacos boss Vitor Pereira has not been welcomed by supporters. Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard is also believed to be in the frame for the job.