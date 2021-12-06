Successful weekend for the Leafs, except in the standings

NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs forward Wayne Simmonds has been slapped with a fine for a cross-check he applied to Winnipeg Jets forward Jansen Harkins on Sunday night.

The NHL's department of player safety docked Simmonds $2,250, the maximum allowable under the league's collective bargaining agreement, for laying his stick into the back of Harkins during the third period of Winnipeg's 6-3 win over visiting Toronto.

Meanwhile, Leafs centre Jason Spezza has been offered an in-person hearing with the league and will likely be suspended for kneeing Winnipeg defenceman Neal Pionk during Sunday's game.

In-person hearings are required for any suspension that could be at least six games. Spezza's hearing is slated for 1pm ET / 10am PT on Tuesday.