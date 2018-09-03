3h ago
WCT Recap: Japanese rinks dominate Oakville Fall Classic
TSN.ca Staff
A pair of Japanese rinks dominated the Oakville Fall Classic this Labour Day weekend on the World Curling Tour.
Oakville Fall Classic (Oakville)
Men's Purse: $12,000
Women's Purse: $7,200
Japan's Yuta Matsumura and Sayaka Yoshimura represented their country well this weekend on the World Curling Tour as both captured the Oakville Fall Classic title.
On the men's side, Team Matsumura posted 3-1 record in the qualifying round before winning three playoffs games, including a semi-final victory over Switzerland's Peter De Cruz and a 9-2 rout over Matt Dunstone of Canada in the final.
Team Yoshimura posted a perfect 4-0 record on the women's side of the draw and then went on to beat Russia's Anna Sidorova in the semis and Erica Hopson of Canada in the final.
Last year's surprise Scotties semi-finalst Mary-Anne Arsenault went 2-2 and failed to make the playoff round.