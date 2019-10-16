Kerri Einarson and her rink from Winnipeg captured their second win on the World Curling Tour this season by downing Lethbridge's Casey Scheidegger, led by Olympian Cheryl Bernard, in the final of the Curlers Corner Autumn Gold Curling Classic in Calgary.

It was the second year in a row they won this event.

Einarson, third Val Sweeting, second Shannon Birchard and lead Briane Meilleur went 7-0 over the four-day event with victories over 2018 Olympic silver medalist EunJung Kim in the quarter-final, 5-4, Japan's Satsuki Fujisawa, 7-5, in the semi-final and Team Scheidegger in the championship game, 7-0.

The purse at the stacked event was $44,000 with 32 teams competing for just eight playoff spots.

This is the second season as a foursome for Team Einarson who are looking to build off a successful first year together.

This was a promising performance for Scheidegger and company who saw 2010 Olympic silver medalist Bernard fill in at the skip position as Scheidegger will give birth to her second child in November. Bernard will also skip this squad at the Canada Cup at the end of next month.

East St. Paul's Tracy Fleury and Calgary's Chelsea Carey, the defending Scotties Tournament of Hearts champion, both made the playoffs, but fell in the semis and quarters respectively.

Jennifer Jones (5-3), Robyn Silvernagle (3-3), Eve Muirhead (4-3), Nina Roth (3-3), Kelsey Rocque (1-3) and Jamie Sinclair (3-3) all missed the playoffs in Calgary.

Across the pond in Switzerland, Team Silvana Tirinzoni, the defending world women's champions, went 7-0 to win the Women's Masters Basel for their first win of the season, beating Isabella Wrana's up-and-coming rink from Sweden in the final.

Other women's events included Corryn Brown taking the Driving Force Abbotsford Cashspiel and Mary Mattatall winning the New Scotland Clothing Ladies Cashspiel.

The top WCT event on the men's side this weekend was cancelled due to extensive power outages at the Canad Inn Men's Classic in Portage la Prairie, Manitoba. Big names such as Brendan Bottcher, Peter De Cruz, Matt Dunstone, Brad Gushue, John Epping, Glenn Howard, Mike McEwen, John Shuster, Kirk Muyres and Kevin Koe were all attendance for the event that had a purse of $56,000.

Despite the misfortune, teams seemed to have plenty of fun with the situation.

Update from the Portage blizzard: We’re hanging in there. 😂 pic.twitter.com/AONU7S7Gnt — TeamKevinKoe (@TeamKevinKoe) October 12, 2019

Other events included Jeremy Harty winning his second event of the season at the McKee Homes Fall Curling Classic, Vincent Roberge taking the La Classique Ville de Levis, Chad Stevens winning the Bud Light Men's Cash Spiel and Dale Kelly capturing the Kalamazoo Men's Classic.