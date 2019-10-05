Mike McEwen and his rink from Winnipeg captured their first win of the season on the World Curling Tour by topping the Olympic champions in America's John Shuster in the final of the Uiseong International from South Korea.

McEwen, third Reid Carruthers, second Derek Samagalski and lead Colin Hodgson didn't lose a single game over the four-day international event, beating hometown favourite SooHyuk Kim in the semi-final, 10-3, before downing Shuster, 7-4, in the final.

WCT Uiseong International Curling Cup champions! What a great week in Uiseong — thank you so much to everyone involved in making this event happen! We had a blast. pic.twitter.com/pdsQ9vdwE4 — Team Carruthers (@TeamRCarruthers) October 3, 2019

Team McEwen have had success across the pond in the past by taking the Karuizawa International in Japan a few days before Christmas last season.

Kingston's Team Scott McDonald, who appeared in their first Canadian championship last season, fell to Shuster in the semis before taking the bronze medal with a victory over Team Kim.

Canada's Matt Dunstone and Glenn Howard also made the trip to South Korea to compete, but failed to make the four-team playoff round after posting 2-2 records.

On the women's side of the draw, the United States were able to bring some first-place hardware home after Team Nina Roth defeated 2018 Olympic silver medalist EunJung Kim in the final, 5-4. Roth fell to Kim in the second game of the round robin, but reeled off four straight wins, beating Canada's Theresa Cannon, 7-6, Switzerland's Silvana Tirinzoni, 7-6, in the semis and Kim in the final rematch.

This trophy is gonna look so good coming home to the U.S. with us!!!#TeamRothCurling #Uiseong 🏆 pic.twitter.com/RSG2z0RP1K — Team Roth (@TeamRothUSA) October 3, 2019

This was Team Roth's second win of the season.

This was a promising result for Team Kim after sitting out most of last season due to a coaching scandal. The South Korean foursome rose to fame in 2018 with a somewhat surprising silver medal performance in their home country Olympics in

Pyeongchang.

Jamie Sinclair of the United States and Anna Sidorova of Russia both missed the playoffs. Team Cannon were in the same boat with a 1-3 record as the lone Canadian rink in the field.