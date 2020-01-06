Eve Muirhead and Bruce Mouat ringed in the New Year by winning the Mercure Perth Masters on home soil in Scotland this past weekend.

Muirhead, 29, and her Stirling squad of third Lauren Gray, second Jennifer Dodds and lead Vicky Wright went 6-0 over the four-day event with wins over Switzerland's Irene Schori in the quarterfinal, Sweden's Isabella Wrana in the semifinal and Scotland's Rebecca Morrison in the championships game.

This was Team Muirhead's second win of the 2019-20 season.

On the men's side of the draw, Edinburgh's Team Mouat defeated Winnipeg's Mike McEwen in the final, 7-2, to finish off a perfect 8-0 bonspiel.

This was the first win of the season for Mouat, third Grant Hardie, second Bobby Lammie and Hammy McMillan Jr.

Brad Gushue was the other Canadian team in the field and fell to Scotland's Glen Muirhead in a tiebreaker.