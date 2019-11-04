Isabella Wrana's young rink from Sweden had another successful weekend on the World Curling Tour as they captured the Royal Lepage Women's Fall Classic in Kemptville, Ont., for their second victory of the 2019-20 season.

Skip Wrana, third Jennie Wahlin, second Almida de Val and lead Fanny Sjoberg posted a 6-0 record over the four-day event, capping it all off with a victory over Scotties regular Team Krista McCarville from Thunder Bay in the final, 5-3.

Team Wrana also won the Paf Masters in Finland earlier this season.

The total purse for the event was $21,000.

Thanks for a great spiel and congratulations to @TeamWrana pic.twitter.com/yvEqOo6o5h — Royal Lepage Women’s Fall Classic (@NGCCFallClassic) November 4, 2019

Out East, Japan's Tori Koana won the Mayflower Cashspiel in Halifax with a 5-3 victory over the hometown rink led by Theresa Breen. Prince Edward Island's Suzanne Birt and Jill Brothers of Nova Scotia, who both represented their provinces in the Canadian championship in 2019, each fell in the semifinal round.

Quebec's Vincent Roberge won the men's side of the event with a 7-5 victory over Nova Scotia's Stuart Thompson.

The purse was $20,000 for the men and $7,500 for the women.

Overseas, Italy's Joel Retornaz captured the Grand Prix Bern Inter Curling Challenge in Switzerland while Marie Turmann of Estonia took the Tallinn Ladies International Challenger in her country with a win over Nora Wuest in the title match.