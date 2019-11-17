Glenn Howard and his rink from Penetanguishene, Ont., built some confidence this weekend as they prepare for the Canada Cup later this month in Leduc, Alta.

Howard, third Scott Howard (Glenn's son), second David Mathers and lead Tim March defended their title at the Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic by posting a 6-1 record over the four-day event.

Team Howard with a win against Team Murphy, holds onto their title for the second year in a row - Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic Champs! Big congratulations @TeamGlennHoward! #1824classic #worldcurling #colleenryanhfx — Stu Sells 1824 Halifax Classic (@1824Classic) November 17, 2019

Team Howard lost their opening round robin game, but then reeled off six straight, including a 6-5 victory over Scotland's Bruce Mouat in the semifinal and a 5-4 win over Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy in the championship tilt.

Last year, Scott Howard skipped this squad to a win - beating Brad Gushue in the final - as Glenn was away coaching Team Eve Muirhead at the European Curling Championships.

Now the 57-year-old skip sets his sights for the Canada Cup where a surprise win will qualify his rink for the 2021 Roar of the Rings Olympics trials.

You can watch all the Canada Cup action starting on Nov. 27 at 11am ET/8am PT.

The other event on the World Curling Tour this weekend is the Red Deer Classic which wraps up on Monday.