Take a look at all the results from this past weekend in the curling world with TSN.ca's WCT Recap.

Royal LePage Women's Fall Classic (Kemptville, Ontario)

Women's Purse: $21,000

Yellowknife's Team Kerry Galusha picked up their first victory of the 2018-19 season by capturing the Royal LePage Women's Fall Classic in Kemptville.

Skip Galusha, third Sarah Koltun, second Brittany Tan and lead Shona Barbour went 6-1 over the four-day event including wins over Danielle Inglis in the quarter-final, Jestyn Murphy in the semi-final and Mary-Anne Arsenault in the championship game.

It has been a grind here in Kemptville, but we managed to have 3 great games in a row today and captured the @NGCCFallClassic title! Thanks to our amazing hosts Fran and Doug and all the organizers for an awesome event!! #champs 🏆 pic.twitter.com/MBoWNiM14Q — Team Galusha (@TeamGalusha) November 5, 2018

Sweden's Team Isabella Wrana, a young squad who has already won two events this season, fell in the semis to Team Arsenault.

Dekalb Superspiel (Morris, Manitoba)

Men's Purse: $45,000

Women's Purse: $45,000

Events ends Nov. 5.

Kelowna Double Cash (Kelowna, British Columbia)

Men's Purse: $18,000

Women's Purse: $9,000

Jim Cotter added former Saskatchewan skip Steve Laycock to his squad as a third over the summer and the new foursome has their first event victory.

Team Cotter lost their first game of the week at the Kelowna Double Cash, but would reel off six straight, including victories over Sean Geall in the semis and two-time Canadian junior champion Tyler Tardi in the final.

There's a good chance we will see Cotter and Tardi square off again in the BC provincial final later this season with a spot to the Brier on the line.

On the women's side, 23-year-old skipper Corryn Brown and her British Columbia squad won their second event of the season after posting an impressive 6-0 record. They beat Alyssa Kyllo in the final.

Mayflower Cash Spiel (Halifax, Nova Scotia)

Men's Purse: $20,000

Women's Purse: $7,500

Nova Scotia's Jamie Murphy has qualified for the past three national championships and is on the right path for a fourth after winning this weekend in his home province.

Team Murphy went a perfect 6-0 over the four-day event.

On the women's side of the draw, Team Jill Brothers was the last rink standing after beating Veronica Smith in the final.

Grand Prix Bern Inter Curling Challenge

Men's Purse: 18,100 CHF

Team Amos Mosaner, who represented Italy at the world championships last year, beat Scotland's Robin Brydon in the final.

Prague Classic (Prague, Czech Republic)

Men's Purse: 15,500 EUR

Team Cameron Bryce of Sweden outlasted the 20-team field to win the new event in Czech Republic.