The Buffalo Sabres, who have followed up their 10-game winning streak with a five-game losing skid, held a team meeting Sunday to try to get themselves back on track.

The Sabres lost 6-2 to the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night, allowing six straight goals after taking an early 2-0 lead. The team was outshot 41-30, and forward Kyle Okposo said the team, which had lost their previous three games in overtime or a shootout, was probably due for a letdown.

"We’ve been pretty good at home this year and I think that that game might’ve been coming for a little bit," Okposo told the Buffalo News on Sunday. "That’s unacceptable. We’ve addressed it and we feel like we have a pretty good plan in place for how to deal with it and how we’re going to come out on Tuesday.

"We’ve just got to get back to being us and we’ve got to learn from that game for sure.”

Okposo said the Sabres had "tough conversations" on Sunday to address the issues behind their current skid. He noted that the Sabres likely glossed over similar issues during their winning streak, which included seven wins outside of regulation time.

“I think we just probably should’ve done a better job during that win streak of really taking an honest look and fixing some things as we go," Okposo said. "Yeah, we’re not going to practice as much because we’ve played so much hockey, but you can still talk about it. You can still fix it. That’s been addressed. We’re going to get back to work tomorrow in practice and just get back to being us.”

The once-surging Sabres still sit third in the Atlantic Division, but the Boston Bruins have closed the gap between the two teams to down to two points.

"We should’ve nipped it earlier but we’re here now and we’re addressing it and we’re going to fix it," Okposo said.

The Sabres will host the Los Angeles Kings on Tuesday before closing their four-game homestand on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes.