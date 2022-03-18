Hadwin stays hot at Valspar Canadian carries the momentum he had at the Players Championship, posting an opening-round 64 for a share of the lead, Bob Weeks writes.

'A lot of things went right if you're shooting 64 at this place': Hadwin on RD. 1 Valspar Championship performance

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Adam Hadwin brought the momentum he had at the Players Championship into this week’s Valspar Championship, posting an opening-round 64 that left him in a tie for first.

Last week, Hadwin finished tied for ninth boosted by a final-round 67. It was his first top-10 finish in 10 starts.

He continued his fine play on Thursday, making eight birdies and just a single bogey on the Copperhead course at Innisbrook Golf Resort just outside Tampa, Fla. The layout is regarded as one of the more difficult courses on the PGA Tour calendar.

“A lot of things went right to shoot 64 around this place,” said Hadwin. “Just a lot of good, consistent golf. I wouldn't say that I felt great off the tee, but I was never in any trouble. I hit it really well.”

Hadwin has been working on some significant changes to his swing for the last year and a half and is finally starting to see the fruits of his labour. He hit 15 of 18 greens and only missed three fairways on his day. He also had a hot putter, finishing in 12th spot in Strokes Gained: Putting. It marks the first time in his career that he’s led or co-led after the opening round of a tournament.

“It definitely fits my eye,” he said of the course. “It's kind of similar to courses that I grew up on, kind of through the trees. You got to work the golf ball both ways. You got to be in position off the tee, otherwise you get blocked out on certain holes.”

The 34-year-old from Abbotsford, B.C., notched his only PGA Tour victory at this championship back in 2017. Last week he stated that he is finally feeling comfortable on the course after his alterations and was pumped up about being in contention.

“My game had been trending on the West Coast for the last couple weeks and that continued at Players,” he said. “I felt like I got some good rest coming off a long week the last couple days. And, yeah, absolutely. I've just kind of continued playing well, being smart, hitting greens, and giving myself chances.”

Hadwin is tied for the lead with Jhonattan Vegas, Sam Burns and David Lipsky. They are one shot ahead of four golfers with three more players, including Justin Thomas at five under.

Nick Taylor shot two under and was tied for 50th, while Roger Sloan, Mackenzie Hughes and Adam Svensson were tied for 90th after an even-par round.