Canadians on Tour: Six set for Wells Fargo Last week: Brooke Henderson missed the cut at the Palos Verdes Championship, the second consecutive tournament she’s had the weekend off. That marked the first time in her career she missed the cut in back-to-back events.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow| Archive

Last week: Brooke Henderson missed the cut at the Palos Verdes Championship, the second consecutive tournament she’s had the weekend off. That marked the first time in her career she missed the cut in back-to-back events.

Maddie Szeryk and Megan Osland, who gained a spot in the field through Monday qualifying, also missed the cut. The top Canadian finisher was Maude-Aimee Leblanc who finished tied for 33rd.

On the PGA Tour, Michael Gligic was the top Canadian finisher at the Mexico Open. A round of 67 on Sunday pushed him up 11 spots into a tie for 24th spot, his best finish this season.

Albin Choi was the best Canadian at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Huntsville Championship, where he made his third consecutive cut, ending the week in a tie for 31st spot.

On PGA Tour Champions, Stephen Ames logged his fourth top-10 finish of the season, ending the Insperity Championship tied for ninth.

This week:

PGA Tour

Wells Fargo Championship

At TPC Potomac at Avenel Farm, Potomac, MD

Canadians in the Field: Corey Conners, Michael Gligic, Mackenzie Hughes, Roger Sloan, Adam Svensson, Nick Taylor

PGA Tour Champions

Mitsubishi Electric Championship

At TPC Sugarloaf in Duluth, Ga.

Canadians in the field: Stephen Ames

Korn Ferry Tour

Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Family

At The Grove, College Grove, Tenn.

Canadians in the Field: Albin Choi, David Hearn, Stuart Macdonald

LPGA Tour

Off