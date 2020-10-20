Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Cobra has released its new line of King Tour irons with MIM technology. These irons are designed with a cavity-back shape using Metal Injection Molding (MIM) technology to deliver precise shaping with a soft feel that should appeal to better player.

The clubs build off the popularity of the King MIM Wedges that were exceptionally popular upon their release.

The process produces a more precise finished product utilizing fewer steps and minimal hands-on post-process polishing, unlike traditional forging and casting processes

“We’ve used our MIM process over the past two years to deliver softer and more precisely shaped designs in our wedges,” said Tom Olsavsky, vice-president of R&D for COBRA Golf. “Now, in response to demand from better players and our Tour staffers, seeking the same benefits in a full set of irons, our R&D team delivered the King Tour irons. These irons are softer than any forged offerings on the market, and like their wedge counterparts, offer better consistency in shaping for more precision shot-making on the course.

“While soft feel and consistency are important in the short-game, optimizing these attributes throughout an entire iron set will give golfers better performance across a wider range of shot selections.”

The irons also feature tungsten weighting for precise centre of gravity placement, a TPU insert, which is positioned behind the hitting zone to dampen vibrations for a soft and buttery feel at impact for dampening, and the Cobra Connect powered by Arccos system in the grips.

This system syncs with the Arccos Caddie app to give users the ability to track their shot data so they can improve faster. The purchase of each set of King Tour Irons includes a 90-day free trial of the Arccos Caddie app.

Lefties will be disappointed, as the irons are available in right-handed only. The stock steel set retails for $1,699.99 and will be available Nov. 13, 2020.