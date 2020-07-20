Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

For Mackenzie Hughes, trying to put the difficulty of Muirfield Village into perspective for a recreational player is pretty much an impossible task.

“I don’t think the average golfer could understand how tough it was,” he stated of the course hosting the Memorial tournament, “because I don’t think the average golfer would ever play a course like that.”

But Hughes did and did it quite well, finishing in a tie for sixth at three-under par, one of just nine scores for the week in red figures. It marked his second top-six finish in his last three starts.

Although he said it wouldn’t be something he’d enjoy as a steady diet, every once in a while, it’s good to be tested. Finishing a few strokes under par can be satisfying on a brutal test that combined a hard, fast course with gusting winds.

Hughes pointed to his first hole of the day, a 470-yard par 4, as an example of the difficulty and the change in thinking required.

Despite the length, he teed off with a four-iron, which travelled 310 yards, bounding down the fairway the last 60. Even though his next shot was with a wedge, he had to aim 30 feet left of the pin just to keep it on the putting surface. That was a common occurrence on Sunday, and in spite of how the result may have looked, they were perfectly played shots.

“It’s really a nice change of pace,” admitted Hughes of the conditions, without a hint of sarcasm.

One part of Hughes’ game that continues to amaze is his putting. He made the highlight reels back in March at the Honda Classic when he knocked in a 54-foot putt en route to a second-place finish. It continued at the Travelers Championship, where he holed putts from 43 and 47 feet. But Sunday he topped all those, dropping a 67-foot putt for a birdie on the 13th hole.

The good result at the Memorial on a hard course is not only a testament to the great state of the Dundas, Ont., native’s swing at the moment, but perhaps more importantly, into his vastly improved mindset.

After starting the year by missing the cut in nine of his first 11 tournaments, it’s understandable that doubts would creep into his mind even though he knew he was hitting the ball better than his results indicated.

“It’s easy to start to question yourself out here,” said Hughes. “But I’ve definitely felt better the last couple of weeks. I’ve been a lot better at thinking my way around the course.”

On Sunday, knowing the course would be a beast and that strong winds would turn good shots into bad ones, Hughes told his caddie, Jace Walker, that they would just accept that the elements would sometimes turn good swings into poor results. The next shot would the only one with which they’d be concerned. It paid off with a $325,000 (U.S.) payday and a jump to 75th on the Official World Golf Ranking.

Hughes was planning to play this week’s 3M Championship but instead headed home to Charlotte, N.C., where he makes his home with his wife, Jenna, and son Kenton. The couple are expecting their second child.

His good play has led to some schedule changes, which include an appearance in the PGA Championship, Aug. 6-9, and, as a result of his finish at the Memorial, a spot in the U.S. Open, Sept. 17-20. He is also on the bubble to play next week’s World Golf Championship event in Memphis.