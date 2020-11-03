Weir excited for November Masters The winner of the green jacket in 2003 is heading to Augusta National this year with renewed hope, Bob Weeks writes.

Bob Weeks TSN Senior Reporter Follow|Archive

Mike Weir has only made the cut at the Masters once in the past nine years. That was a tie for 44th spot in 2014.

The winner of the green jacket in 2003 has had his share of struggles as he battled back from injuries and tried to incorporate swing changes. But this year, he’s heading to Augusta National with renewed hope.

“I’m as excited as I’ve been going into a Masters in a long time,” said Weir just a few days before making the trip to the major championship for the 21st time.

There’s reason for that optimism. Since turning 50 in May, the lefthander has been plying his trade on PGA Tour Champions. In nine starts has posted three top-10 finishes, including a runner-up performance at the Dominion Energy Classic in October.

The perseverance and dogged determination that have always been his hallmark, are finally paying off. Work with swing coach Mark Blackburn and trainer Jason Glass have shaped his game to a point where he’s back to shooting low scores and competing to win tournaments – even if it is on the 50-and-over circuit.

“I feel really good about my game,” Weir stated. “I’m hitting it as well as I have in a while. There’s more consistency. If I can get my putting to improve a little bit it will be great.”

This year’s Masters, of course, is different due to the COVID-19 pandemic. For starters, it’s being held in November. There will also be no par 3 contest and no patrons.

For Weir, it will also be a much quieter week. Most years, the pride of Bright’s Grove, Ont., brings a posse of family and friends along with him and makes it a fun outing. He rents two houses: one for his gang who will put on big dinners and have a few drinks, and another for him so he can get the proper rest to play the tournament.

This year, there’s no party house. It will be just he and partner Michelle Money making the trip and staying alone.

One tradition that will continue is the Champions Dinner, a Tuesday night affair hosted by last year’s winner Tiger Woods. It’s been moved from an upstairs dining room to the main floor members’ area to allow for social distancing. Weir and the rest of the green jacket winners will gather to share a meal, recount their experiences and share some jokes.

On the course, Weir said the biggest difference will be the lack of patrons.

“I can’t think of another tournament where the fans have as much impact, other than maybe a Ryder or Presidents Cup,” stated Weir. “You hear a roar from a certain section of the course you have a pretty good idea of who is doing what. You know a roar for Jack, and you know a roar for Tiger.”

Playing without fans throughout this year has made it more like a Saturday morning round with your buddies, said Weir. At times, it can be tough to get the juices flowing. Concentration can wane and that’s not good around Augusta National.

On Tuesday, Weir will be playing with his pals in a practice round at Augusta National. The foursome will include fellow Canadians Adam Hadwin, Nick Taylor and Corey Conners. It’s just the third time that four Canadians have played in the same Masters and the first time since 1965 when George Knudson, Stan Leonard, Nick Weslock and Gary Cowan all teed it up.

As the elder statesman, Weir was the organizer of the outing, putting the other three on a group text to make the arrangements and set the terms of the match, which he said will be played for a few loonies. But he won’t be doling out his course knowledge unless the other three come asking.

“I’ve always taken the approach that I’m happy to answer any questions but I’m not just going to tell them this is the only way to do it,” said Weir. “When I started playing there I had rounds with Vijay [Singh] and Nick Price and I picked their brains. Freddie [Couples] was also great.

“This generation is always so well prepared for the course with all the analytics and things they have available. I don’t want to mess them up, but I can help out if they ask.”

No patrons, no pimento cheese sandwiches, no par 3 contests and lots and lots of testing, This will not be the usual Masters in so many ways. But the course will be the same and there will still be thrilling moments to watch. The back nine on Sunday is likely to once again bring an exciting finish. That’s why Weir can’t wait.

“It will certainly be a little strange,” said Weir. “There are so many things you’re used to but it’s still the Masters.”