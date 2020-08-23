Popov defies odds to win Open Sophia Popov, ranked 304th in the world and without a win on any tour where competitors aren’t playing for their own money, defied horrendous weather and long odds to win the AIG Women’s Open. Bob Weeks has more on her incredible story.

Every once in a while, golf gives us a remarkable story and, in a year, when the entire world seems turned upside down, the one it delivered on Sunday at Royal Troon couldn’t be more welcome.

Sophia Popov, ranked 304th in the world and without a win on any tour where competitors aren’t playing for their own money, defied horrendous weather and long odds to win the AIG Women’s Open.

"I almost quit playing last year," admitted Popov after tapping in for a three-under 68, good for a two-shot win. "I’m glad I didn’t."

Three weeks ago, Popov didn’t have high enough status to get into the LPGA Drive On Championship, the circuit’s first event after the pandemic pause. Instead, she caddied for her friend, Anne van Dam.

A week later, she played the Marathon LPGA Classic, getting into that tournament only because the LPGA couldn’t fill the tee sheet with full-status players. There, pushing her clubs around in a cart, she finished in an 11-way tie for ninth, earning her a spot in the AIG Women’s Open.

She arrived in Troon on Tuesday, played just a single practice round, and then donned her warm-weather gear to play the first two rounds in even par, battling winds that reached 50 kilometers an hour.

The 27-year-old, who was born in the United States but holds German nationality, continued her fine play on Saturday, posting a score of 67 that equalled the low round of the tournament. That set up the possibility of a life-changing round on Sunday.

"I had this belief this morning going into this round, no matter what happens today, you’re always capable of making birdies on any hole so just keep your head in it and try to calm down," Popov told herself before teeing off.

After bogeying the first hole, Popov regained her composure with two consecutive birdies and never looked back. She played freely, swinging with ease and when the leaderboard tightened up late on the back nine, she responded with birdies on 15 and 16 to stifle any challenger’s charge.

As cool temperatures drove her to wear mitts between shots and rain late in the round brought out the umbrella, her game remained consistent. On the day she missed just three greens, one of which came on the 18th hole. Playing with a three-stroke lead, she calmly putted her third shot from off the green, then used two more strokes to finish of a remarkable victory, pulling her hat down over her face to hide the flood of tears.

"I know my game’s in really good shape and I know anything’s possible," said Popov, clutching the trophy and battling tears. "I took that belief with me into every round but I never expected this."

Life will change now for Popov. Instead of battling on the Symetra Tour, she gains full status on the LPGA Tour. She’ll take home the winner’s cheque of $675,000, which is more than six times her entire career earnings prior to Sunday. She also joins Martin Kaymer and Bernhard Langer as major champions from Germany.

Perhaps more than anything, Popov will become more proof of just what a wonderful game golf is and how at the right time, in the right moment, it can make us all smile.