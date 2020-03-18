The Western Hockey League has announced it is cancelling the rest of the 2019-20 regular season due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“The WHL takes the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans, and everyone associated with the WHL very seriously,” WHL Commissioner Ron Robison said in a statement. “Given the ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19, we deemed it necessary to cancel the remaining games on the 2019-20 WHL Regular Season Schedule."

The Portland Winterhawks finished up the regular season with the best record according to points percentage. They accrued 97 points in 63 games.

The Ontario Hockey League also followed suit on Wednesday.

“In the interest of the safety of our players, officials, staff, fans and the general public, it’s been agreed that the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 regular season is the proper course of action to take at this time,” OHL Commissioner David Branch said in a statement.

“We are continuing to monitor ongoing public health developments regarding COVID-19. When it is safe and we may resume play, we will advise on the status of the 2020 OHL Playoffs. We thank OHL players and their families, fans and partners for their continued patience and understanding throughout this challenging situation.”

The WHL and OHL follow the QMJHL, who cancelled the rest of their regular season on Tuesday.