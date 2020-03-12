Latest updates on COVID-19 and the sports calendar

As more cancellations and postponements are announced across the sporting world as precautions against the outbreak of COVID-19, TSN.ca keeps you abreast of the latest news.

(All time ET)

11:28 - Redskins suspend travel

Washington Redskins owner Dan Snyder announced on Thursday that travel had been suspended for team staff.

Statement from Owner Dan Snyder: Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19 #Redskins have informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice. pic.twitter.com/BOMPbNbdZl — Washington Redskins (@Redskins) March 12, 2020

"Due to health and travel concerns surrounding COVID-19, Redskins have informed all coaches and scouts to suspend all travel until further notice," a statement read.

11:06 - Mitchell only Jazz player to test positive

Some good news, I guess?

Sources: Donovan Mitchell was the only Jazz player/personnel to test positive for coronavirus out of 58 tests administered on Wednesday night. Remaining tests came back negative. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

The Athletic's Shams Charania reports that Donovan Mitchell was the only person of 58 players/personnel/media to test positive for the coronavirus from the 58 tests administered in Salt Lake City on Wednesday night.

11:00 - MLS TO SUSPEND SEASON UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

Major League Soccer will suspend its season until further notice with an announcement forthcoming, reports SI's Grant Wahl.

MLS is suspending its season immediately until further notice due to coronavirus, a source with knowledge of the situation tells Sports Illustrated. — Grant Wahl (@GrantWahl) March 12, 2020

Week 3 of play was set to begin on Saturday with both Toronto FC and Vancouver Whitecaps set for action.

10:49 - Mitchell tests positive

A second Utah Jazz player has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reports that Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for COVID-19 with Jazz players blaming the infection on Rudy Gobert's carelessness in the locker room touching other players and their belongings.

10:42 - TFC training cancelled

Toronto FC's morning training session has been called off.

#TFCLive training has been cancelled today. Until further notice #MLS — steve buffery (@Beezersun) March 12, 2020

As of right now, the team is still set to host expansion side Nashville SC at BMO Field on Saturday, but obviously, the situation remains fluid.

10:40 - IIHF worlds still a go as of now

The International Ice Hockey Federation denied a report from earlier on Thursday that the men's world championships set for May in Switzerland have been cancelled.

Contrary to media reports, the 2020 IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship has not been cancelled. There has been no change in the status of the tournament at this time. — IIHF (@IIHFHockey) March 12, 2020

"There has been no change in the status of the tournament at this time," it said in a statement.

For now, the tournament is still set to begin on May 8.

10:27 - ATP ISSUES SIX-WEEK SUSPENSION

The ATP has announced a six-week suspension to its tour due to the outbreak of the corona virus.

With the suspension, the following events have been cancelled - the Miami Open, U.S. Men's Clay Court Championships in Houston, the Grand Prix Hassan II in Marrakech, the Monte Carlo Masters, the Barcelona Open and the Hungarian Open.

These cancellations come on the heels of the cancellation of the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, CA, announced earlier this week.

"This is not a decision that was taken lightly and it represents a great loss for our tournaments, players, and fans worldwide," said ATP chairman Andrea Guadenzi in a statement. "However we believe this is the responsible action needed at this time in order to protect the health and safety of our players, staff, the wider tennis community and general public health in the face of this global pandemic. The worldwide nature of our sport and the international travel required presents significant risks and challenges in today’s circumstances, as do the increasingly restrictive directives issued by local authorities. We continue to monitor this on a daily basis and we look forward to the Tour resuming when the situation improves. In the meantime, our thoughts and well-wishes are with all those that have been affected by the virus.”

10:21 - Gabbiadini tests positive

A second Serie A player has tested positive for the coronavirus, according to multiple reports.

Manolo Gabbiadini has been found positive to Coronavirus. 🔴 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 12, 2020

Sampdoria and Italy forward Manolo Gabbiadini has tested positive on the heels of Juve defender Daniele Rugani's diagnosis on Wednesday.

Gabbiadini played 61 minutes in the team's 2-1 win over Verona on Sunday.

10:15 - Leicester players in quarantine

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers announced on Thursday that three of his first-team players have entered self-quarantine after showing symptoms consistent with the coronavirus.

Brendan Rodgers says that 3 players have been self isolated that may have shown some symptoms of Corona Virus. pic.twitter.com/suHJ8dNKpC — BBC Leicester Sport (@BBCRLSport) March 12, 2020

The Foxes sit third in the Premier League table and were 4-0 victors over relegation-threatened Aston Villa on Monday.

Leicester is set to visit Watford on Saturday.

10:00 - All morning skates across the NHL have been cancelled according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

All morning skates cancelled. https://t.co/hVGbpw9dSV — Darren Dreger (@DarrenDreger) March 12, 2020

This also applies to team meetings and practices, TSN Senior Hockey Reporter Frank Seravalli adds.

Dreger also reported earlier on Thursday that the NHL was expecting to hold a conference call around 1:00 p.m. ET to discuss next steps.

More to come.