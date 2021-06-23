Pressure is on Portugal to produce on final day of play in Group F

Wednesday’s schedule is packed with soccer as eight games from Euro 2020, Copa America, and Major League Soccer will be featured live on TSN.

Here’s a look at the matches on the schedule and how to watch them.

Euro 2020

Group E: Slovakia (1-0-1) vs. Spain (0-2-0)

Coverage of Slovakia vs. Spain begins at 11am et/8am pt on the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

Heading into the final match of the group stage that will determine whether or not Spain lives to fight on for a third Euro title in four tournaments or crashes out spectacularly, manager Luis Enrique is brimming with confidence…sort of.

“I'm convinced we're going to win and go through,” the former Barcelona gaffer said. “But I was also convinced we were going to win the last two matches, so I might not be the best reference. Nevertheless, I'm convinced we are.”

Should Spain do as Enrique predicts and beats Slovakia, then passage into the knockouts is confirmed. A third draw in three games could also potentially be enough if Sweden were to beat Poland in Group E’s other matchup. But a draw wouldn’t be enough should Poland emerge as victors against group-leading Sweden, who have already qualified for the knockouts. A loss, of course, means doom.



Group E: Sweden (1-1-0) vs. Poland (0-1-1)

Coverage of Sweden vs. Poland begins at 11am et/8am pt on the TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

After falling behind Spain 1-0 on Matchday 2, Poland looked primed to crash out of Euro 2020 with a second consecutive loss. But talisman Robert Lewandowski had other ideas.

The Bayern Munich striker’s 54th-minute goal earned the right for the Eagles to fight another day and seek passage to the knockout round for a second straight Euro thanks to the 1-1 draw. The path to the Round of 16 for Paulo Sousa’s team is simple – beat Sweden on Wednesday or go home.



Group F: Portugal (1-0-1) vs. France (1-1-0)

Coverage of Portugal vs. France begins at 2pm et/11am pt on the TSN Network and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

It’s arguably the most anticipated group-stage match and it just so happens to be the final group-stage match of Euro 2020 – in a rematch of the Euro 2016 final, Portugal takes on France in Group F action. And while the stakes might not be as high as they were five years ago in Paris, there is still very much to play for both of these sides.



Group F: Germany (1-0-1) vs. Hungary (0-1-1)

Coverage of Germany vs. Hungary begins at 2pm et/11am pt on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App and TSN Direct.

It appears that rumours of Germany’s demise might have been greatly exaggerated.

The Die Mannschaft roared to life last Saturday with an impressive performance over a shell-shocked Portugal to put themselves on the precipice of the Round of 16 for the fourth straight Euro and the 10th time in the 13 Euros in which they’ve competed. To do that, Jogi Low’s team needs a single point from their final fixture against Hungary in Munich. But that could be easier said than done against a Hungary team that has shown nothing but fight in its previous two matches.

Copa America

Group B: Ecuador (0-1-1) vs. Peru (1-0-1)

Coverage of Ecuador vs. Peru begins at 5pm et/2pm pt on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.

Ecuador and Peru are third and fifth in Group B, respectively.

Ecuador will look to win their first match of the tournament but will be without striker Enner Valencia, who was suspended after picking up two yellow cards in Ecuador’s first two matches.

Peru will look to build more momentum, coming off a 2-1 victory over Colombia.

Group B: Brazil (2-0-0) vs. Colombia (1-1-1)

Coverage of Brazil vs. Colombia begins at 8pm et/5pm pt on TSN2 and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.

Powerhouse Brazil looks to secure their spot atop Group B following two victories over Venezuela and Peru. A win would secure top spot in Group B for the defending champion hosts.

A win for Colombia would guarantee at least a second-place finish in the group.

Major League Soccer

Nashville SC (2-5-1) vs. Toronto FC (1-2-5)

Coverage of Nashville SC vs. Toronto FC begins at 8:30pm et/5:30pm pt on TSN1and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.

Toronto FC are set to play Nashville SC at Nissan stadium for the first time this season, looking for their first points since the international break and first win in their past four matches.

TFC sits in 12th in the Eastern Conference, one point away from the bottom of the table.

Vancouver Whitecaps (2-1-5) vs. LA Galaxy (5-0-3)

Coverage of the Vancouver Whitecaps vs. LA Galaxy begins at 10:30pm et/7:30pm pt on TSN1and streaming on TSN.ca, the TSN App, and TSN Direct.

Vancouver Whitecaps are looking to snap a four-game losing streak against LA Galaxy, who are coming off their own loss to Seattle Sounders on Sunday.

Vancouver is 12th in the Western Conference and is tied with FC Dallas at the bottom of the table with seven points in eight matches. Galaxy are fourth in the Western Conference, six points behind the first-place Sounders.