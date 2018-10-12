With the NBA season fast approaching, TSN.ca takes a look at the big storylines around the league heading into a campaign filled with intrigue in both the Eastern and Western Conferences. Today, we look at who might occupy the final playoff spots in the East.

Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said it best.

“The facts were there. For eight years, it was impossible. We thought it was possible – somehow, there’s got to be a way, right? But there wasn’t.”

He would know. Nurse, speaking about LeBron James and his eight consecutive NBA Finals appearances streak, spent five seasons as an assistant for the Raptors before taking over head coaching duties this season. But now, with LeBron out west, there’s an opportunity that there wasn’t before. The Raptors, Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers, in some order, are viewed as the favourites to finish atop the East. The Milwaukee Bucks, Indiana Pacers and Washington Wizards all seem safe bets to fit somewhere in the playoff picture. So who’s left? With some space at the bottom of the Eastern Conference, here’s a look at the best and worst-case scenarios for some teams on the bubble:

Detroit Pistons

Best case

Dwane Casey turned around the Raptors, so why can’t he do the same in the Motor City with one of the best frontcourts in the league? Revamping an offence that was in the bottom half of the league in points (22nd) and field goal percentage (23rd) could be a challenge. Casey recently said he hopes Blake Griffin leads the team in assists, which would free up offensive-minded point guard Reggie Jackson to do what he does best – score. Griffin averaged 6.2 assists a night following last February’s trade and is considered to be one of the best big-man facilitators in the league, so history indicates he’s up to the challenge. A play-making Griffin could also do wonders for Andre Drummond down low. Casey’s defence-first approach likely means things will be fine on the other end, so if he can get the offence going, the Pistons can become playoff mainstays like they were in the mid-2000s.

Worst case

While the rest of the NBA is getting smaller and focusing on the perimeter, the Pistons have committed long-term in the interior game. Drummond is under contract for the next three years at approximately $80 million. Griffin is owed nearly double through 2022. Things might work out, but then again they might not, which spells trouble given their level of investment. The Pistons went 15-17 from Griffin’s debut on Feb. 1 until the end of the season, so the jury is still out on the effectiveness of the duo. If they’re unable to turn things around, things could get ugly fast.

Miami Heat

Best case

Dwyane Wade’s farewell tour will likely overshadow anything the Heat do this season – unless they land Jimmy Butler. They were reportedly on the verge of landing the four-time All-Star before talks broke down with the Timberwolves. If things pick up again and a deal gets done, Miami would land their biggest superstar since the LeBron James-era ended in 2014. They had the fourth-ranked defence last season and getting a scorer who averages 22.2 a night for his career addresses their struggling offence. Assuming none of them go back to Minnesota in a potential deal, adding Butler to a supporting cast featuring Wade, Hassan Whiteside and Goran Dragic makes Miami interesting. But until the Butler saga ends, things are up in the air.

Worst case

Whiteside voiced displeasure with his playing time several times last season and missed 28 regular season games because of knee and hip issues. His production has been solid through four seasons with the Heat, but questions still linger about his future with the franchise. Wade has declined rapidly over the past couple seasons and seems ready to hang things up. Winslow – a career 41 per cent shooter – has struggled with his scoring through three seasons since being selected No. 10 overall. So there are questions, especially on the offensive end. If they don’t land Butler, Miami might not have the pieces to return to the playoffs for the third time in four years.

Charlotte Hornets

Best case

Head coach Steve Clifford paid for a disappointing 2017-18 campaign with his job and so begins the James Borrego era in Charlotte. Borrego spent the last three seasons as an assistant to Gregg Popovich in San Antonio, so he’s been well groomed. Kemba Walker is a perennial All-Star and one of the best point guards in the NBA. He’s averaged over 20 points and five assists per game in each of the last three seasons while developing a knack for crunch-time jumpers. The problem? He hasn’t had any help. Charlotte is hoping first-round pick Miles Bridges can develop into a legitimate second option. He scored in double figures in his first three preseason games, including an explosive put-back slam against the Boston Celtics. If he continues to rise, so could the Hornets.

Worst case

Mediocrity has been an all-too-familiar theme in Charlotte. Since the franchise returned to the city in 2004, they’ve made the playoffs just three times and have not won a single series. Six different coaches have tried – and for the large part, failed – to take the organization to the next level. Borrego will be the seventh. Following back-to-back 36-46 seasons, the Hornets have their work cut out to sell Walker – a free agent next summer – on a future with the franchise. He has expressed desire publicly to stay with the organization, but that could change if they fall out of contention early on. A dark cloud like that hanging over the franchise isn’t a good mix for a young roster with a rookie head coach.

Cleveland Cavaliers

Best case

The best-case scenario for the Cavs would be to jump back to June and make a better pitch to LeBron James, but here we are. There’s no getting around it. James is gone, and he probably isn’t coming back. General manager Koby Altman has tried to lay the groundwork for the new era, drafting speedy point guard Collin Sexton No. 8 overall out of Alabama and signing forward Kevin Love to a major extension to serve as the face of the franchise. Statistically, Love was a monster in his days with the Timberwolves, flirting with 23 and 13 on a nightly basis. He isn’t likely to get back to that level but should benefit from added touches. No, the Finals won’t be within reach the way they were before, but any ounce of playoff basketball this season will be a treat for a fan base that might be in need of some cheering up.

Worst case

Other than James, the Cavs’ roster from last season is still pretty much intact – which is probably a bad thing. Many considered LeBron’s supporting cast from last season to be the worst since his 2007 Finals appearance and eventual loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Love is much older with a lot more miles on him than in his T-Wolves days. Tristan Thompson’s contract is untradeable unless he takes a massive step forward. Spot-up shooters like Kyle Korver and J.R. Smith are much more useful with a playmaker like LeBron than without (who isn’t?). The first time LeBron left, the Cavs won a combined 40 games the following two seasons and needed him to come back before regaining any semblance of competitiveness. It was ugly, and it could get ugly again.

Chicago Bulls

Best case

Dwyane Wade’s Chicago homecoming didn’t go so well. The Bulls are hoping Jabari Parker’s is different. Chicago inked the hometown high school standout to a partially guaranteed two-year, $40 million deal that could be an absolute steal if he stays healthy. Since being selected No. 2 overall, Parker’s time in Milwaukee was marred by injuries that caused him to miss half of the Bucks’ games the last two seasons. He looked to find his way two years ago, scoring 20.1 points a game on 49 per cent shooting but regressed in both categories in 31 games a year ago. If Parker stays healthy and the Bulls are able to incorporate him as the focal point of their offence along with sophomore Lauri Markkanen, Parker could be one of the best free-agent signings of the off-season.

Worst Case

The young Bulls roster will need to walk a fine line between proving themselves on an individual level and playing to prove something as a team. Only on a partially-guaranteed deal, Parker is looking to prove himself. The decision to keep Zach LaVine after the Sacramento Kings signed him to a four-year $80 million offer sheet was much discussed, and he’ll be looking to put up numbers with the pressure of a new deal coming off an injury-shortened season. Add in expiring contracts Bobby Portis, Robin Lopez and Omer Asik (early termination option) and Chicago has a lot of motivated guys on their roster. It will be up to head coach Fred Hoiberg to channel that motivation toward winning and away from individual stats. The Bulls’ record has gotten worse in each of their last three seasons, so Hoiberg may be on the hot seat if things don’t get better in a hurry.