The Kansas City Royals have agreed to a restructured contract with infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield, it was announced Wednesday evening.

As part of the agreement, we have exercised our club option on Merrifield for 2023 and have added a mutual option for 2024. — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) April 6, 2022

As part of the agreement, the Royals have exercised a club option on Merrifield for the 2023 season and added a mutual option for 2024.

The 32-year-old is a two-time All-Star and is set to begin his seventh MLB season when the Royals open at home against the Cleveland Guardians Thursday afternoon.

The Florence, S.C., native hit .277 with 10 home runs, 74 RBI and a league-leading 40 stolen bases last season. It was also the third consecutive year Merrifield played in every game.

He was selected in the ninth round of the 2010 MLB Draft and made his big league debut in May of 2016.